UK signs first international treaty addressing risks of AI

Last week, the UK and other parties including the EU signed a new international treaty aimed at combating the potential threats of AI.

The new treaty was agreed by the Council of Europe and commits parties to collective action to manage AI products and protect the public from potential misuse. It includes important safeguards against its risks, such as the spread of misinformation or using biased data which may prejudice decisions.

The treaty aims to make sure that countries monitor AI’s development and ensure any technology is managed within strict parameters. It includes provisions to protect the public and their data. It also commits countries to act against activities which fall outside these parameters to tackle the misuse of AI models which pose a risk to public services and the wider public.

The new agreement has three over-arching safeguards:

protecting human rights, including ensuring people’s data is used appropriately, their privacy is respected and AI does not discriminate against them;

protecting democracy by ensuring countries take steps to prevent public institutions and processes being undermined; and

protecting the rule of law, by putting the onus on signatory countries to regulate AI-specific risks, protect citizens from potential harms and make sure that AI is used safely

The UK government says that it will work closely with regulators, the devolved administrations, and local authorities as the Convention is ratified to ensure it can appropriately implement its new requirements. It confirmed the plans it announced in the King’s Speech to introduce targeted legislation which will focus on the development of the most powerful AI models.

In addition, the EU announced wide-ranging policy initiatives relating to AI in the European Commission’s policy guidelines for the next five years. These included the establishment of an AI Research Council, AI Factories initiative, and a new Apply AI strategy to pool resources and boost industrial uses of AI.

The treaty will enter into force on the first day of the month following the expiration of a period of three months after the date on which five signatories, including at least three Council of Europe member states, have ratified it.