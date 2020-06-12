Weekly Wellbeing: The 21 Day Focus Challenge

Created for SCL by Nick Watson and Gary Waters
When we say meditation, it's easy to think of a buddhist sitting at the top of the mountain with their legs crossed, but time and time again, meditation has scientifically been proven to have a measurable impact on improving health, focus and wellbeing.
Many people give up on meditation because they think they're not good at it or that it won’t be worth their time, but that's not the point. We meditate to become self-aware of our mind racing with thought and through practice during moments of calm, can start to recognise when this is happening in day-to-day situations, and take it down a peg or two, back to the present moment.
How do you practice meditation?
There are different approaches, and we won't suggest one here just yet. We have heard a lot of good feedback around the Headspace app (top tip: If you join Anxiety UK as a member, you get the headspace app and it works out cheaper, otherwise most of the important parts of meditation are in the free course). Calm is also supposed to be a good app. Here are some top tips towards maintaining a good practice of meditation:
SCL Weekly Wellbeing is created by Nick Watson and Gary Waters. #SCLweeklywellbeing
Unlike most Legal Technology entrepreneurs, Nick Watson https://www.linkedin.com/in/nickpwatson/ comes from a development background with a history of developing large, bespoke projects for a variety of industries including the Law. Launching in April 2016, Nick co-founded Ruby Datum, a user experience-driven, pioneering Virtual Data Room company. He also has a passion for wellbeing and is working towards a vision of a more mindful legal industry.
Gary Waters https://www.linkedin.com/in/gary-waters-742b10148/ is a respected coach and entrepreneur. Gary’s background includes building a #1 ranking hospitality business in one of the UK’s most competitive tourism markets in the South West of England. Gary decided to sell that business so that he could channel all his energy and focus into his passion, which is helping people through coaching. Gary specialises in helping clients develop an Empowered Mindset, which enables them to navigate life’s challenges on their own terms. He’s passionate about helping people create a life of purpose and fulfilment through Personal Coaching, Business Coaching and Consulting programmes.
