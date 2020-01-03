It was with great sadness that SCL HQ learnt of the death of Bill Jones over the Christmas period.

It was with great sadness that SCL HQ learnt of the death of Bill Jones over the Christmas period. He died in early December.

Bill was Chair of SCL Trustees between 2006 and 2010 and was made a fellow in 2013 after he stepped down from the Board of Trustees. SCL CEO, Caroline Gould, worked with him for many years and remembers him as “a brilliantly engaged SCL Chair and a very warm, approachable person.”



Laurence Eastham, former editor of Computers & Law, also remembers Bill as “supportive, funny and engaged - and totally down to earth. I really value the fact that I knew him. His contribution to SCL was a great one and I always felt that he had a good handle on the membership and its needs”. Laurence interviewed Bill for the magazine on his assumption of the Chair and a flavour of what he achieved and stood for can be gleaned by reading it on scl.org.



A memorial service will be held in Moseley on 22nd January and details can be found via the link below:



https://www.anaturalundertaking.co.uk/billjones/



The site also allows you to leave your own tributes to Bill, which I am sure will be welcomed by his family who are in our thoughts.

