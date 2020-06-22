SCL Student Bytes Launched Today

A new SCL website run by and designed for students

We are delighted to announce the launch of SCL Student Bytes.

SCL Student Bytes is an online content hub covering technology law, policy and regulation; and LawTech/LegalTech. It is part of our student programme and is run by and aimed at students and recent graduates interested in pursuing a career in law.

Chris Ireland, former SCL Student Ambassador for Southampton University, part of the winning team for the SCL Student Tech Law Challenge 2019 and a future Clifford Chance trainee, is Operations Manager for the new site.

"For the SCL, the theme of 2020 is that of “The Future Technology Lawyer”. This theme is however nothing without students, those currently aspiring to pursue a career as solicitors, barristers and academics – are the very definition of future (technology) lawyers.

The SCL currently a number of student opportunities, but we know we can do more. That’s why we’re excited to launch SCL Student Bytes – an online content platform run by and aimed at the student population."

The website has content covering everything from hot legal technology topics such as smart contracts and predictive analytics, to technology regulation issues.

You’ll find news, thought-pieces, interviews and more and the team are open to feedback, ideas and new contributions and can be contacted at editors@bytes.scl.org.

Visit the website: https://bytes.scl.org/

You might also be interested in:

SCL Student Ambassador Scheme: https://www.scl.org/about/ambassadors

The SCL Sir Henry Brooke Student Essay Prize: https://www.scl.org/student-essayprize-2020

SCL Student Tech Law Challenge: https://www.scl.org/Techlaw-Challenge