Calling SCL members: We need your help with our 50th Anniversary Book

In 2023 the Society will be 50 years old and, as many of you will know, several initiatives are being planned to celebrate that landmark.

One of those is a book, to be edited by Professor Richard Susskind and Mark O'Conor, our current President and Vice President. The book will attempt to capture a flavour of how lawtech and techlaw have evolved over that time - drawing on our rich archive of content from the magazine - and celebrate what the Society has meant to members.

But we also want to look forward, and that’s where you come in. Part of the book will be devoted to ‘postcards from the past’ written to future members celebrating our centenary in 50 years time. What would you like to say to them? Some thoughts on how we are trying to manage AI perhaps? Predictions on what will happen to the blockchain? Or your hopes for what our justice system will look like by then?

So it could be anything. Ideally this should be encapsulated in 200-300 words but if inspiration strikes, we would be more than happy to consider longer form contributions (though we must stress submission is no guarantee of publication).

Whatever you want to submit will need to be ready by the end of January so we can prepare the book for publication by the time of the 2023 Annual Conference on Tuesday 10 October. The plan is that the finished product will be distributed to everyone there, though copies will be available for sale separately as well. Before then, some edited highlights might be published as a taster in the Winter 2023 issue of the magazine.

Please send your submissions to hello@scl.org by Tuesday 31 January 2023.

Thank you!

Please note: we are only accepting submissions from SCL members.