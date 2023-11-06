CMA secures undertakings from Amazon and Meta

The Competition and Markets Authority has accepted sets of commitments from Amazon and Meta under two separate investigations. These aim to help protect fair competition on Amazon Marketplace and Facebook Marketplace.
Amazon Marketplace
Amazon has provided commitments to the CMA which aim to ensure that third-party Marketplace sellers can compete on a level-playing field and that UK customers get access to the best deals.
Most sales on Amazon take place through the "Buy Box". By giving independent sellers that use the Marketplace a fair chance of their offers being featured in the Buy Box, the commitments will help ensure that customers do not miss out on attractive product offers.
In addition, Amazon will be prevented from using Marketplace data it obtains from third-party sellers to give itself an unfair competitive advantage and will allow sellers to negotiate their own delivery rates directly with independent providers of Prime delivery services. Compliance with these commitments will be monitored by an independent trustee that will be approved by the CMA.
The CMA launched an investigation in July 2022 into concerns that Amazon was abusing its position as the UK's leading online retail platform. This included concerns that Amazon was giving an unfair advantage to its own retail business over competing sellers that use Amazon marketplace, and to sellers that use Amazon's own warehousing and delivery services rather than rival logistics businesses. In July 2023, the CMA launched a consultation on the commitments offered by Amazon during its investigation.
Facebook Marketplace
Meta has also signed commitments which include the following:
To ensure that Meta acts in line with its commitments, a monitoring trustee will be appointed and will provide the CMA with reports on compliance and any failures. The trustee will also oversee the implementation of new technical systems and employee training.
