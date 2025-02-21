Ofcom issues two consultations under Media Act 2024

Ofcom has issued two consultations under the Media Act. Among other things, the Act seeks to ensure, among other things, that audiences can easily find and discover public service broadcasters’ content on connected TV platforms, and that they are well served by this content.

Specifically, the Act requires certain connected TV platforms to ensure that the PSBs’ TV apps – such as BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 stream, My5, STV player, S4C Clic, as well as their public service content, are available, prominent, and easily accessible to audiences. The PSBs must ensure that their TV apps make a significant contribution to the fulfilment of their individual public service remits.

Statement of programme policy and statement of media Content policy guidance

The Media Act gives the PSBs more flexibility and freedom in how they serve and meet the changing needs of UK audiences. For the first time, the PSBs will be able to use their online and on-demand services to meet their public service obligations. To ensure transparency and accountability, the Act requires them to set out how each service they plan to use will contribute to their obligations. Licensed PSBs (Channel 3 licensees, Channel 4 and Channel 5) set out this information through broadened Statements of Programme Policy. Given these changes, Ofcom is consulting on its proposals to update its guidance on the information provided in their Statements of Programme Policy.

Designation of Public Service Broadcaster Internet Programme Services

Ofcom must also decide which PSB TV apps (internet programme services) satisfy the rules to benefit from the new availability and prominence regime, and therefore should be designated. BBC iPlayer will be automatically designated, but Ofcom will designate the other PSB TV apps. The Media Act sets two conditions that must be satisfied for Ofcom to be able to designate:

Does the internet programme service make, or is it capable of making, a significant contribution to the PSB’s individual remit?

Is the public service remit content included in the service readily discoverable and promoted by the internet programme service?

Ofcom must also consider that it is appropriate to designate the internet programme service. Ofcom is therefore consulting on its proposed approach to deciding if the PSBs’ internet programme services meet these criteria. It is also seeking views on its proposed processes for IPS providers to follow when applying for designation, and for Ofcom to revoke designation.

Both consultations end on 25 March 2025. Ofcom expects to publish its final decisions in summer 2025.