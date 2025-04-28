Ofcom sets out principles and methods for designation of television selection services under Media Act 2024

Ofcom has set out the principles and methods that it intends to follow when preparing its recommendations to the Secretary of State on designating connected TV platforms, as part of its work to implement the Media Act 2024.

It says that it is critical that viewers can easily find and discover the diverse range of high-quality content public service broadcasters (PSBs) offer for UK audiences, including trusted and accurate news. The Media Act 2024 introduced a new online availability and prominence regime for how PSB TV players – such as BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 stream, 5, STV player, S4C Clic – are distributed on connected TV platforms – referred to in the Act as television selection services.

Television selection services designated by the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport will be required to ensure designated PSB TV players and their content are available, prominent, and easily accessible. BBC iPlayer will be automatically designated under the legislation, but Ofcom will designate the other PSB TV players.

Following a consultation, Ofcom has now set out the principles and methods it intends to follow in preparing its recommendations to the Secretary of State on which television selection services should be designated.

Ofcom will:

Proceed with its proposed principles and methods for assessing the number of users of services in the UK.

Consider the number of people using such services and the manner of use;

Consider a service to be capable of functioning as a regulated service if it can carry the designated PSB players, can present TV players and programmes with different levels of prominence, and can include features to ensure players and programmes are accessible to people with disabilities.

In Summer 2025, it will consult on our recommendations on the designation of television selection services, before submitting its final report to the Secretary of State.